Saturday, February 10, 2024
Lilian Patel hails Navicha nomination: ‘This is landmark’

By Malawi Voice

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader in Parliament Lilian Patel has thrown her weight behind the nomination of Mary Navicha on the position of Leader of Opposition by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

On Thursday, DPP withdrew the appointment of Mulanje South West Parliamentarian George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition and replaced him with his Thyolo Thava counterpart, Navicha.

While pledging her support to Navicha, Patel described the nomination as “a landmark decision”.

She added: “We have never had a lady as Leader of Opposition, and now that the DPP has elected Honourable Navicha, I welcome it. Women can do whatever men can do, and I expect Honourable Navicha to surpass expectations.

“I wish her all the best and will give her all the support that I can because given a chance, a Woman can do better, even more than a man. I wish her all the best.”

If successfully confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Navicha, would become the first woman to hold the Leader of Opposition position.

Apart from being an MP, Navicha has served in various capacities in parliamentary committees and during Peter Mutharika’s administration was minister of Gender, Chikdren, Disability and Social Welfare.

