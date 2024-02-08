Regional Treasurer for South Foster Khuleya dumps DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Treasurer for the Southern region Foster Khuleya has dumped the party.

Khuleya has now joined the ‘independent’ Member of Parliament for Mwanza West, Joyce Chitsulo bloc

In a letter dated February 7, 2024 written to the Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and which Malawi Voice has accessed Mr Khuleya says the decision has been reached following the insults the party officials from district and constituency pronounced against him while conducting meetings at Limbikani Lodge and other places.

Khuleya joined the party in 2004.

Former DPP Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo dumped the party this year for what she described as “poor leadership” from the party that has made some people being expelled from the party in a season of elections.