spot_img
4.6 C
New York
Thursday, February 8, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Regional Treasurer for South Foster Khuleya dumps DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Treasurer for the Southern region Foster Khuleya has dumped the party.

Khuleya has now joined the ‘independent’ Member of Parliament for Mwanza West, Joyce Chitsulo bloc

In a letter dated February 7, 2024 written to the Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and which Malawi Voice has accessed Mr Khuleya says the decision has been reached following the insults the party officials from district and constituency pronounced against him while conducting meetings at Limbikani Lodge and other places.

Khuleya joined the party in 2004.

Former DPP Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo dumped the party this year for what she described as “poor leadership” from the party that has made some people being expelled from the party in a season of elections.

Previous article
Egenco to plant 35,000 trees along Shire
Next article
Sameer Suleman withdraws case against Chaponda
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

BREAKING NEWS: Mary Navicha replaces Nankhumwa as leader of opposition

Malawi Voice - 0