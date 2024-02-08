Egenco to plant 35,000 trees along Shire

By Luke Chimwaza, Contributor

Energy Generation Company (Egenco) limited says it will plant a total of 35,000 trees along the Shire River during this year’s tree planting season as a way of protecting the main source of Malawi electricity generation, the Shire River.

Chief Executive Officer (CE0) for Egenco Mackson Chitawo disclosed the development on Wednesday at Lisungwi Community Day Secondary school in the area of Inkosi Symon Likongwe in Neno on the sidelines of the company’s launch of tree planting exercise this year.

He said Shire river gets water from various streams along it and it is against this background that Egenco wants to dress all streams and ensure they’re fully covered to avoid siltation which affects performance of the Hydro-electric Power generation.

“We will plant a total of 35,000 trees along the Shire River which is our main source of power,” said Chitawo after the company planted about 5,000 trees at Lisungwi which is very close to Egenco power plant.

On his remarks, the Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said after President Chakwera launched the tree planting season in Phalombe, his ministry and Egenco felt duty bound to take the responsibility of leading in environmental conservation the initiatives.

“The world now is advocating for clean economy and green energy, and in Malawi we make our energy through Hydro and our President is emphasizing on environmental conservation.

“I am happy that Egenco has taken a step further to implement what President Dr Lazarus Chakwera initiated early last month when he launched tree planting and as a line ministry, we can assure Egenco our maximum support so that it continues producing power without challenges,” Said Matola.

Taking their turns, Neno South legislator Mark Katsonga and Council chairperson Councillor Montfort Bwanali vowed to take the tree planting exercise further to all parts of the district to curb problems associated with environmental mismanagement which has seen Neno receiving intermittent rains leading to endless hunger among people in the district.

Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Environment Werani Chilenga, District Commissioner for Neno Rosemary Nawasha, former Lawmaker of Neno South Joe Manduwa, Lisungwi Community Day secondary school students and teachers as well as village headmen and hundreds of communities around Lisungwi attended the event.