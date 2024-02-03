Pacific Group to repair over 300 boreholes in Nsanje

The Pacific Group Limited has earmarked to repair for free over 300 hundred broken boreholes in Nsanje in a bid to help containing the cholera epidemic which has resurfaced in the district.

The move is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The development comes after the district has so far recorded 16 confirmed and 21 suspected cholera cases this rain season a development health authorities have attributed to low access rate to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services.

Team leader for the Pacific Limited bore rehabilitation initiative, James has expressed optimism the move will go a long way in reducing cholera cases in the district as majority of people will have access to potable water.

“A number of boreholes in the district have been non-functional in the aftermath of the cyclone Freddy in March last year. This coupled with low pit latrine coverage in the district has been exacerbating the cholera situation in district,”

“Currently we are repairing the broken boreholes in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency where we started 15th December, 2023 and we are expected to finish next week with about sixty boreholes,” said Msusa.

He disclosed further that the team is expected to head to Nsanje West constituency before finishing off with all the five constituencies in the district.

On her part parliamentarian for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Gladys Ganda has hailed the Pacific group of companies’ gesture which she says has helped to increase access to potable water among most people in the area.

Meanwhile Managing Director for the Pacific Limited, Faisal Aboo has expressed excitement that the initiative has covered most parts of the country since it was launched in 2015.

Nsanje district was the hardest hit district by the March 2022 cholera scourge in the country before it was declared over mid last year.

The district has also been registering incidences of people attacked by crocodiles as they to draw water along the shire river banks.