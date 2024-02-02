“Frustrated’’ supporters dump DPP for Nankhumwa

NANKHUMWA:I will address Malawian

Dozens of frustrated Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from Mulanje Central Constituency have dumped the party to support Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa, who is a Member of Parliament for the area, was expelled from DPP days ago for misconduct.

The constituency governor, Smart Ngalande, led the group of DPP members and Nankhumwa loyalists in a meeting at the Chisitu DPP office in the district.

Ngalande said they are waiting for the fired DPP’s Vice President the Central Nankhumwa to declare his next political move.

According to Ngalande, they are prepared to reorganize the constituency leadership to back the former party vice president for the south.

Addressing his supporters on Sunday, Nankhumwa promised to address his supporters this week.

“I will hold a press briefing this week,” Nankhumwa told his supporters who stopped him as he was coming from the induction ceremony of Reverend Maxwell Ngwaya at Ndirande CCAP.

Among others, the embattled leader of opposition Nankhumwa is expected to tell Malawians his next move after being fired from DPP.

Nankhumwa and other senior members were expelled from DPP for leading an ‘illegal’ National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.