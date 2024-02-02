Pacific Group committed to providing potable water…to repair 20,000 boreholes for free

The Pacific Group Free Borehole Rehabilitation Project has reaffirmed its commitment to making sure that people, especially in rural areas, are accessing clean water as part of its social cooperate responsibility.

Abdul Majeed, Pacific Group Borehole Rehabilitation Project Vice Team Leader, said currently the group is in Zomba Likangala Constituency where there are expected to repair about 80 broken boreholes.

According to Majeed, so far they have rehabilitated 52 boreholes in Traditional Authority (TA) Mwambo in in the district.

“National wide we intend to rehabilitate about 20,000 boreholes this year,” said Majeed, adding that they target in rural areas where people depend much on boreholes as their main reliable water source.

To date, the Pacific Borehole Rehabilitation Project which was launched in 2015 has repaired 7000 plus boreholes across the country.

On her part, Nditani Kamuloni commended the Pacific Borehole rehabilitation project in Maole village in Zomba for serving them by repairing some broken boreholes.

The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG6) 6 seeks to ensure safe drinking water and sanitation for all.

SDG 6 goes beyond drinking water, sanitation and hygiene to also address the quality and sustainability of water resources, which are critical to the survival of people and the planet.

The 2030 Agenda recognizes the centrality of water resources to sustainable development and the vital role that improved drinking water; sanitation and hygiene play in progress in other areas, including health, education and poverty reduction.