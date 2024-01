A Malawian man, identified as Lefani Kachisuzi, was found dead in a hotel room in Kenya on Tuesday morning.

Kachisuzi, aged 35, was working as an Agricultural Finance- Client Service Manager for Opportunity International.

The deceased left Malawi on Monday in the company of seven other co-workers on a business trip to Kenya.

Postmortem results are indicating that Kachisuzi died of cardiac arrest.

Burial is slated for Saturday at Munkana Village, traditional authority Malenga in Ntchisi District.