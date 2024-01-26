Wanderers president Thomson Mpinganjira fires Mvula, Clement Stambuli

From left Mvula and Stambuli

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers football club president Thomson Mpinganjira has fired veteran football administrator cum politician Humphreys Mvula and Clement Stambuli as board members.

Meanwhile the resident has appointed a new board comrises of Thomson Mpinganjira himself, Chancy Gondwe, Mervis Mangulenje, Limbani Magomero, Madalitso Musa, Andre Kalinde, Tiya Somba Banda and David Kanyenda.

A representative each from both Ekhaya Farm Foods and Mukuru will also be part of the board.

According to a letter signed by Mpinganjira, tenure of office for the new board is two years.