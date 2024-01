Mighty Mukuru Wanderers football club president Thomson Mpinganjira has appointed a new board.

The new board members are Thomson Mpinganjira, Chancy Gondwe, Mervis Mangulenje, Limbani Magomero, Madalitso Musa, Andre Kalinde, Tiya Somba Banda and David Kanyenda.

A representative each from both Ekhaya Farm Foods and Mukuru will also be part of the board.

According to a letter signed by Mpinganjira, tenure of office for the new board is two years.