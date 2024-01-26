Activist Redson Munlo joins MCP, as Mkaka drops defamation charges

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has dropped defamation charges he leveled against leader of Mass Movement for Economic Revolution Redson Munlo.

Mkaka said this as he was welcoming Munlo into MCP at a political rally President Lazarus held in Mwanza on Friday.

In August last year, Mkaka, through lawyer Abison Chitukumula sued Munlo for defaming him through a video clip he posted on YouTube.

Among others, Munlo had alleged that Mkaka was the one misleading Chakwera and also that he was preventing other party officials from having a direct access to the president.

And at the rally, Mkaka announced that he has forgiven Munlo and would have all the charges dropped “since we are now under one father in the name of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera”.