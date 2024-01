It appears Malawi’s leading chain stores are now stocking Indian hemp, locally known as Chamba, Malawi Voice has established.

A 5grams well packaged weed is selling at K4000 in some shops such as Shoprite, Food lovers, Chipiku, and some selected Puma Service Stations across the country.

And the Chamba is fully certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.

This is at the time when the Malawi Police Service continues to arrest and prosecute local growers and traders of Cannabis Sativa.