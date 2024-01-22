spot_img
Akometsi in serious business, to open 2024 with Kale

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

After having a very successful year in 2023, the Award winning artist management agency Akometsi Entertainment will open 2024 with a new single, Kale, featuring all their artists.

Akometsi currently has Pop Young, Qaso, Emmie Deebo, and Diego Watumanye on their artist roaster, and all the artists have come together in Kale, a love song.

In an interview with Malawi Voice, Operations Manager at Akometsi, Laurent Kwakwala said Kale is a joint project for their team, and they aim to introduce their new signees with it.

“We decided to start the year with collaboration from within, and we produced this masterpiece, Kale by all our artists,” explained Kwakwala.

According to Kwakwala, the song was produced by Macia, and the video was shot and directed by Twice P.

“We involved the best in this project, and the whole process has been exciting. We had Fashion Designer Ranks dressing the artists, top models, and great team that worked hand in hand. We believe people will appreciate the effort taken,” he said.

The audio will be out on January 22, while the video will be released a day later.

Akometsi had a very successful 2023, winning 7 awards out of 9 nominations for their artists at MBC Awards, Maso Awards and Mpoto Awards.

Prison headquarters moves to Lilongwe, MBC next
DPP will not be affected by the expulsion of Nankhumwa, his lieutenants
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

