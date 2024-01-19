spot_img
BAD OMEN: Angry Mourners Block President Chakwera’s Convoy at HHI

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Angry mourners from Ndirande Township in Blantyre on Friday blocked President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy at HHI roundabout.

Reverend Chakwera was coming from Sanjika Palace heading to Chileka International Airport via Magalasi Round where he was to board a plane off to DR Congo.

 However, his plan was ruined by angry mourners who were heading to HHI cemetery to bury their loved one.

As tradition, Police officers ordered other motorcades and funeral procession to wait for the president to pass, a development which angered mourners.

In dramatic turn, according to videos circulating on the social media, the mourners overpowered the military men, and ordered that presidential motorcade should wait for the funeral to pass.

“Ayime, ayime, ayime, ku ndi Ku Malawi timalemekeza maliro, ndipo president akuyenera kuyima kaye.

Ngati sakufuna angotipha basi, dziko laipa kale ili,” the angry mourners were heard shouting in the video clip.

Meanwhile, as a punishment for failing to control the angry mourner, Police headquarters has since transferred to hard to reach areas all the senior police officers who were on duty on the roads

