CDH Investment bank appoints new CEO, deputy CEO

CDH Investment bank has announced the appointment of its new chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Deputy CEO.

Thoko Mkavea, a seasoned banker, is as the new chief executive officer and the Managing Director.

Ms Beatrix Mosiwa has been appointed as deputy CEO and Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2024.

Mkavea has taken over from Kwame Ahadzi who has retired after serving as the CEO for the bank for 2 year.

In his acceptance speech during the media briefing in Blantyre, Mkavea said d that he is looking forward for the new challenge.

“My vision is to take the bank forward as i believe in this industry, with the team i have am very optimistic that i will be able to take the bank to new heights,” said Mkavea.

CDH Investment bank is a leading investment bank in Malawi.

It opened for business on 2nd April 2012 following the successful conversion from Continental Discount House Limited (CDH) which had operated in the financial sector for 14 years since August 1998.

The bank is a subsidiary of Continental Holdings Limited, a fast growing financial services group.

Other companies within the group include Continental Asset Management Limited, Continental Asset Management Nominees Limited, Continental Capital Limited, Continental Properties Limited and CDH Commodities Limited.