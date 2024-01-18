TNM SUPER LEAGUE SET FOR 2023 AWARDS THIS FRIDAY AT MOUNT SOCHE

BLANTYRE, JANUARY 18, 2024 —Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre this Friday night erupts into a cacophony of applause as outstanding players and journalists strut their stuff on the red carpet to receive accolades for the just -ended 2023 TNM Super League season.

TNM Plc, long-term sponsors of the top-flight league say all is set for the night, which will dazzle and glitter as the bright lights shine down on the winners. As the winners will stand tall, the wanna-be’s will beat their chest in apprehension, mulling over how and where they fell short and dust themselves up in preparation for a new challenge in 2024.

Speaking ahead of Malawi football’s biggest night, Corporate Affairs Manager Limbani Nsapato said the nation should look forward to the colorful event, to be spiced up by live music and other stage performances.

“Apart from celebrating with the winners of the just-ended season, we will have a live music concert by Saint and a dancing crew. Elsewhere people can catch the event live on Zodiak Television and Facebook,” he said.

Nsapato said the 2023 season was one of the most exciting in recent years as it marked 17 years of unbroken sponsorship by TNM Plc and sets the stage for innovations to be introduced in the 2024 season.

Super League of Malawi Chief Executive Officer, Faith Mzungu-Vilakati said the 2023 TNM Super League has been very exciting and competitive.

“A lot of talent emerged. We cannot honor each and every one of them. We look forward to another exciting and competitive 2024 season as we explore more innovative ways to enhance the elite league. We hope to award more talent, motivate more players and the technical teams. To all the 2023 nominees and prospective winners, we say congratulations,” she said.

In the football awards category, players and managers will compete for honours in seven categories namely, Goalkeeper of Season, Defender of Season, Best Midfielder of Season, Coach/Manager of Season, Top Goal scorer of Season Rookie of Season and Player of Season. The outstanding players were identified through a combination of Team Coaches, Captains and members of the media and the public.

In the media awards category, seven award categories are up for grabs in categories of Print, Radio, Television, Radio Commentary, Online, Photography (Still and Video) and Analysis. The media awards are adjudged by an independent panel comprising media scholars and experienced practitioners.

The panel is led by Dr Jolly Ntaba, Head of Journalism and Media Studies at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS). Other members are MUBAS Broadcast Journalism Lecturer Mr Francis Kapiri and International football Jurist and Analyst Peter Kanjere. Th work of the independent panel is coordinated by IMM award-winning advertising agency, FD Communications Ltd.

Nominations

MEDIA CATEGORY

PHOTOGRAPHY

Emmanuel Simpokolwe

Chifundo Zingunde

Bobby Kabango

PRINT

Mabvuto Kambuwe

Joy Ndovie

Isaac Salima



RADIO

Richard Tiyesi

Patrick Simango

Fortune Chigaga



TELEVISION

Dickson Chivwati Gondwe

Tadala Manda

Hankey Chimtengo

ONLINE

Anthony Isaiah Jnr

Duncan Mlanjira

Andrew Chilapondwa



ANALYSIS

Mabvuto Kambuwe

Romeo Umali

Garry Chirwa



COMMENTARY RADIO

Jameson Nobert

Peter Fote

Bright Kanyama

FOOTBALL AWARDS

1.1. GOAKEEPERS

Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Tigers)

William Thole (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

1.2. DEFENDERS

Chriss Lwemba (Chitipa United)

Clyde Senaji Nevade (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Tatenda M’balaka (Silver Strikers)

1.3. MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers)

Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars)

Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United)

Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers)

1.4. ROOKIE OF THE SEASON

Chriss Lwemba (Chitipa United)

Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars)

Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United)

1.5. MANAGER

Calisto Pasuwa (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

McDonald Mtetemera (Chitipa United)

1.6. PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos)

Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers)

Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Tigers)

1.7. TOP GOAL SCORER:

Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos)

