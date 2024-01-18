AFORD leader Chihana mourns veteran ‘political gear- box’ Nelson Mwambungu, to attend burial ceremony

CHIHANA: He was a passionate devotee of economic liberalisation, pillar of gender equality, captain of social cohesion

President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana has extended his condolence to the family of late Nelson Mwambungu who until his death was Senior Advisor to the party president.

In his message of condolences to the bereaved family and relatives, Chihana says the late Mwambungu was a statesman and a freedom fighter who could put his life on the line to redeem Malawians from the autocratic and one party system of government.

“I have received the news of the death of honourable Nelson Mwambungu with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his passing on are clear testimony of how people admired his spirit of patriotism an stalwart of democracy and rule of law as wheels of socioeconomic transformation

“He was a passionate devotee of economic liberalisation, pillar of gender equality, captain of social cohesion, strong defender of human rights and a faithful adherent of the Christian faith. He was truly unforgettable, and our party owes him an immense debt for his indelible work,” said Chihana in his eulogy.

Chihana further described the late as ebullient and jovial with exceptional sense of humour, possessed a “limitless store of folktales and proverbs,” as he effected positively every person with whom he came into contact.

Meanwhile, Chihana has announced that he will attend the burial ceremony on Saturday

Late Nelson Mwambungu was the longest serving member of AFORD. He served as Regional Chairperson from 1993 to 2004. He got arrested in 1992 and was released in 1993 together with other freedom fighters.

“May the Good Lord bless him, and give him a peaceful abode in His Bosom unit the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again in His glory,” prayed Chihana

Born in 1930, he will be laid to rest on Saturday in his home village Mwanjasi, in Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga district.