MULLI ATTENDS ELEVATION OF KADUYA: As Chimwendo Banda entreats traditional leaders to take lead in fostering unity and prosperity

Chimwendo Banda speaks during the event

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Williams Chimwendo Banda has reiterated the need for traditional institutions to continue playing a critical function in the development of the country as throughout the ages they have served the nation with guiding force, helping to adjudicate non- criminal offences, conflict resolutions and spur economic activities by engaging their subjects within their jurisdictions.

Chimwendo made the remarks on Thursday, January 18, 2024 during the installation of Paramount Chief Kaduya at Mpasa Primary School in Phalombe district.

In his address, Chimwendo said president Chakwera has put the institution of traditional leadership as guardian of social norms and practices, the active agent of economic development hence he continues to respect the royal families since he took over government.

“It is the wish of the president Chakwera that traditional leaders and other stakeholders must join government agenda in reconstructing the economic architecture of the nation, combating child marriages, eradication poverty, promoting gender equality, ending harmful practice of naming our elderly as wizards, protecting the orphans among others

Mulli and Chakwera

“The installation of first woman to be head Paramountcy institution in Alhomwe belt is clear testimony of president Chakwera’s commitment to gender equality, a renewed opportunity to fight against gender based abuse, to prevent and combating premature unions in our societies, a cancer that has slowed the development of the country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Youth Director.

Business tycoon Leston Mulli who is also former chairperson of Mulhako wa Alhomwe also attended the installation of paramount Chief Kaduya.

Meanwhile, political analysts have hailed Munachanakhwaye Mpulka for distancing a cultural group from a political organization describing the remarks as “landmark turnaround.”

Several paramount chiefs attended the event including Mbelwa, Gomani, Chikulamayembe, Lundu, Kyungu was represented by Senior Traditional Authority Kameme, MCP Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, DPP Vice President South George Chaponda, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, former State Vice President Khumbo Kachali among others