Chakwera launches John Chilembwe name on Phalombe Hospital

While disguising it as a ‘charity tour’ it was actually a launch of the John Chilembwe name on Phalombe District Hospital, by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera renamed the facility to John Chilembwe on Monday, and on Thursday, deviated from his busy schedule just to launch the name.

Chakwera first lauched the politically charged health facility on October 11 2022, about two years after former president Arthur Peter Mutharika launched it.

And on Thursday, Chakwera toured the same parts of the hospital he toured during the October 11 launch, where he also greeted and shower cash and other assorted items including maize and related food items to patients, guidians and health workers.

Interestingly, Chakwera re-toured the hospital alongside the same Minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

The state of the art K30 billion hospital was constructed with funds from Malawi government, Badea and Saud funds.