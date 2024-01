KADUYA: Promoted

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will today install Senior Chief Kaduya as Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe people.

The installation ceremony, according to office of the President and Cabinet, will take place at Mpasa Primary School Ground in Phalombe district.

Kaduya took over the reins of supremacy in the Lhomwe Tribe after the demise of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa in July 2019.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.