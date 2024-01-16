Covid-19 resurfaces in Malawi

Malawi has registered seven new cases of Covid-19 in Nsanje district, Health officials have confirmed.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Nsanje District Health Promotion Officer, George Mbotwa said seven people tested positive over the weekend.

Covid-19 is a contagious disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

COVID-19 is often more severe in people 60+yrs or with health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes or conditions that affect their immune system.