spot_img
spot_img
-1 C
New York
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNationalCOVID 19 NEWS
COVID 19 NEWSLatest

Covid-19 resurfaces in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi has registered seven new cases of Covid-19 in Nsanje district, Health officials have confirmed.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Nsanje District Health Promotion Officer, George Mbotwa said seven people tested positive over the weekend.

Covid-19 is a contagious disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.  The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

COVID-19 is often more severe in people 60+yrs or with health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes or conditions that affect their immune system.

Previous article
JOHN CHILEMBWE HOSPITAL: Malawians scold Chakwera  
Next article
Livingstonia Synod wants Malawi to abandon AIP
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc