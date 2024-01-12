ACTS OF GOOD SAMARITAN: Maranatha Academy bails out Kasungu needy student with full scholarship

Maranatha Boys Academy has offered full scholarship to a 15-year-old intelligent boy Bizwin David, who scooped 6 As in PSLCE exams but spent the whole of December in street begging together with his mother in search of this term’s school fees and last term’s balance at St Johns Bosco Secondary School.

The bright star David, who was schooling at Mwimba Primary in the district, and got selected to St Johns Bosco secondary school in Lilongwe, stays with his mother who could not afford to pay for his school fees

Recently, Bizwin was all over social media with his touching story of how his family is struggling to source his school fees.

It was leant that Bizwin’s parents are very poor and are failing to raise K350,000 in school fees per term and other necessities and that together with his mother, they had been loitering around Kasungu boma and other nearby trading centres begging, but to no avail.

Last week, social media influencer, Pemphero Mphande started a campaign to raise K600,000 for Bizwin’s school fees and last term’s balance as schools were due to open on Monday this week 9th January, 2024

After bumping into Bizwin’s story on social media, authorities at Maranatha Academy have decided to provide full scholarship to the boy and Mphande has confirmed that the boy arrived at the school on Thursday, 11 January, 2024.

“God bless everyone that donated towards Bizwin David who was begging around Kasungu with his mother to raise fees. He is now on his way to a new school. He got 6 As but was lacking fees. God has come through for him and his family. I am pleased to share, he will start school at Maranatha where he has been given a scholarship,” wrote Mphande on his Facebook page.

According to Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, they were concerned with the story of the intelligent Bizwin and being an institution which is striving to complement government’s efforts on improving education, they saw it wise to bail out the teen.

“As Maranatha Academy we believe in promoting education in the country but we know we have got a number of people who cannot afford to pay school fees for their children.