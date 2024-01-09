Despair as Kawale tours ADMARC depots in South

As Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale is touring some Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation- ADMARC depots in the Southern Region, signs of despair were all over Malawians who are trying to access maize in ADMARC depots.

The Minister Kawale toured some depots in Chiradzulu, Phalombe and Thyolo districts on Tuesday.

During the tour, some Malawians, especially women asked the minister to consider beefing up staff in the grain markets as they are taking days to access the 25kg potions.

Meanwhile, some chiefs in Kasungu have pleaded with the government to expedite the opening of ADMARC markets in their areas saying their subjects have been faced with a serious food shortage.

Senior Chief Lukwa and Kapelura have disclosed that people are desperate because Mangoes which they were relying on are almost over.