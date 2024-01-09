UTM set to declare status with Tonse Alliance

UTM , MCP Alliance likely to fail

UTM, a party whose leader is vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima, says it will, in the coming few days, declare its status in the governing Tonse Alliance.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are the leading partners in the alliance which started with nine member parties.

Secretary General for UTM, Patricia Kaliati told local media on Tuesday that time has come for the party to declare its status in the alliance and the possible way forward.

“However, we are pleased to note that Malawians are there to judge for themselves how the MCP leadership is treating our leader Saulos Chilima,” she said.

Tonse Alliance started off with nine political parties, currently the number is down to seven following the withdraw of membership by Petra and Aford.

The two parties have since announced that they will go solo in next year’s presidential elections.