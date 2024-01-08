Malawians react to BBC report on Prophet TB Joshua

There have been mixed reactions among Malawians on social media following a three-part expose by the British Broadcasting Corporation’s Africa Eye on the alleged secret lives of the late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua).

The over-150-minute long video, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua”, featured video testimonies of several witnesses making multiple damning allegations against the late prophet.

Former disciples and church workers alleged that the prophet manipulated and physically abused them into staying with him for many years.

The investigation also delved into the details of the September 12, 2014 building collapse at the Synagogue Church of All Nations’ guest house, owned by Joshua, which killed at least 116 persons, many of whom were foreigners.

The reactions on social media varied, with some Malawians expressing shock at the testimonies and calling for a deeper probe into the allegations, while others defended the late prophet and questioned the authenticity of the allegations.

” What is wrong with being an African? If he was British. I doubt if you could have put in this effort,” reads one of the facebook post by Lyonike Mughogho.

Another facebook user Evas Matola comment reads: “You western people, stop undermining Africans. We are no longer inferior to be colonized with you stupid and unprofessional, half-baked lies.

Adding his voice, Isaac Chigwale says: “Go and investigate the royal family first. In Africa we are okay here please.”

The BBC reported that it reached out to the present leadership of the church for a response, but was given a statement denying the allegations without providing specific details.

Meanwhile, according to BBC, the church did not respond to the specifics of the allegations contained in the documentary.