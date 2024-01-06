CHIHANA PAINTS KARONGA BLUE: puts agriculture at the forefront of development, vows to end impunity in government

Chihana addressing the mammoth crowd

President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enoch Chihana has urged the people of Karonga to put up a united front, vote in anger and in maximum numbers in order to boot out what he called a “government full of barren promises” and vote in AFORD government that will bring development, justice, and welfare of the poor at heart while ending politics of appeasement and corruption as hallmarked by Malawi Congress Party(MCP) government.

The AFORD leader was speaking today at Mlare and Khwawa trading centers in Karonga district.

In his remarks, Chihana wasted no time to fault the MCP government for gross incompetence in running the affairs of the state.

“The Tonse Alliance or MCP government was hired by Malawians to arrest rampant corruption, impunity and downward drift in governance policies. But Malawians now are gnashing their teeth for voting in a government that is at its lowest bar in terms of development agenda, prosecuting poverty, and spearheading economic growth.

“I, therefore urge my fellow Malawians here to vote out this government for it has failed to deliver on core principles of human rights index and bring in a government of transparency and accountability in the name of AFORD, said Chihana.

Chihana also previewed his vision to radicalise and put a transformative agenda to empower farmers as one way of enhancing productivity and foster sustainable economic growth through agricultural sector.

“We will provide an Input Credit System that will specifically designed to meet the needs of our local farmers who are the backbone of our economy.

“This will be “your government unwavering support” to the growth and prosperity of our farming communities. We believe that by giving credit to our farmers that will significantly boost their productivity and having an increased agricultural productivity is the bedrock of economic growth, rural development and poverty reduction,” he said while pleading with people to return to their “mother party, AFORD” and support it in its journey to make Malawi a hunger- free nation.

Chihana is in the northern region to solidify his base ahead of 2025 tripartite polls.

On this whistle stop tours, Chihana is accompanied by several top gurus in the party including the party’s Publicity Secretary Amatullah Annie Maluwa, Vice President veteran Greenwell Mwamondwe among others.