CHIPASUPASU: DPP’s Suleman dumps Nankhumwa; returns to APM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman has dumped leader of opposition Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa’s camp and has since joined Professor Peter Mutharika’s camp.

The outspoken lawmaker Suleman confirmed the move through a whatsapp status which Malawi Voice Publication has seen.

“Back to my roots. Viva APM,” Suleman, who was once trusted friend for former DPP’s Vice President for the Southern Region posted on his Whatsapp status.

However, addressing his camp through a whatsapp forum which we have also seen Nankhumwa said people are free to join Mutharika camp. He further said he will physically address the remaining camp at an appropriate time.

“I have noted that due to the recent political developments in the party and especially to me some of our members are shifting to the Madala team. It is of course ones democratic right to align with any side of his/her choice,” said Nankhumwa

The first to respond to Nankhumwa’s message was DPP’s Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo, who said: “Good morning Hon Leader. This is well noted. Thank you so much. Stay blessed.”

On his part, Francis Phiso of Blantyre North Constituency comforted Nankhumwa saying the trying moment will come to pass.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Mutharika.

The Party, according to its spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year.