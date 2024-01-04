Maczale Academy with 100% pass rate set to open for second term

…. Registration in progress in forms 1-4 for both boys and girls

Maczale academy, with well experienced and dedicated teachers, is set to open for second term on Monday the 8th of January 2024.

The academy, which is one of the leading boarding schools in the country, is located after Dunduzu Road Block along M1 road between Mzuzu and Ekwendeni.

It has modern hostels with beds and comfortable mattress, new classes with good desks suitable for both male and female learners.

Maczale academy, with a MANEB centre number and dully recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) , has fully stocked Library and laboratories for both science and computer lessons meeting all modern curriculum needs.

School fee at the school, which has a history of 100 percent pass rate for both MSCE and JCE, is very affordable; MK185,000 (One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Kwacha Only).

According to public documents which we have seen, 90 percent of MSCE students at the school are selected to public universities.

Research shows that eating healthy meals have been linked to higher grades, better memory and alertness, and faster information processing as such the school offers balanced diet to learners.



“Truth is we are the best boarding school; imagine the diet of fish, beef. Eggs, beans just to mention a few,”



During weekends and public holidays the students at the facility are treated with full entertainment which includes DStv among others.

For more contact the school on the following numbers +265884274169 or +265992526925 or via the following postal address Maczale Academy, P.O.BOX 1283, Mzuzu.

You also send an email via maczaleacademies@gma­il.com.