Malawian artist Nopa promises fireworks in live shows

Up and coming musician Noel Patterson otherwise known as Nopa in the music industry has promised his music lovers more songs and live shows this year.

The Blantyre based multi-talented musician Nopa made the promise an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice on Thursday barely four days into the New Year.

“I am promising my fans nothing but the best in 2024, I have lined up a good number of live shows across the country” said Nopa, adding that people and artist can hire him by calling on +265996855450.

He also saluted local radio stations for playing his music free of charge, he says: “I am grateful to our local radios for playing my songs daily, thereby growing our fan base.”

One of the famous songs by Nopa is Party, which is currently enjoying massive downloads in all leading sites and airplays in local radio stations.

In the song Nopa urged Malawians and ‘party addicts’ in t to ‘party and party’ during saying it is not crime to spend one’s money unwisely through partying.

“I composed the song ‘Party’ as one way of encouraging Malawians to enjoy life to the fullest,” said Nopa adding that: “A Malawi tizikhala ndi nthawi yosangalala, osamangokhalira kulira komanso kudandaula nthawi zonse, tizitha kumapangako ka party ndi ndalama zochepa zomwe tili nazo”

One of the verses in the most trending song Party which was recorded by Tricky beats goes: “Nthawi yakwana yokha ndisiyeni ndi njoye, this is my party, this is my money, and this is my party”.

Many musicians in Malawi are now relying on taking their songs directly to the people through live shows, after their efforts have been stolen by unremorseful pirates.