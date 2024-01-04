CHIHANA OPENS PANDORA BOX ON TONSE ALLIANCE PACT: outlines development reforms in Chitipa, splashes K1 million to Chitipa United

Chihana speaks at the rally

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana has launched an ambitious reform agenda within his decentralised and federal system government crusade which aims at empowering the districts and regions to achieve economic growth, macro stability, better investment environment, enhanced human capital development, as well as poverty reduction and greater access to social security.

He was speaking on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Chitipa boma.

In his remarks, Chihana said federal system of government is the only strategic policy remedy that will help uplift the lives of poor Malawians than the current centralised system of government which allows national budgets to be controlled by a few people in Lilongwe.

“Malawians are struggling with kitchen-table issues due to high food costs of living which have been triggered by devaluation and other poor policy mechanics that president Chakwera and his lieutenants have catapulted against innocent Malawians. On top of that we are using a centralised system which is rotten to the core and benefits only a few while the larger section is struggling to break the curse of poverty circle.

“Malawians have not yet tested ‘Christmas’ the way we used to do in the past due inflation that has eventually ‘suspended Christmas feasts’ in our homes. Festive season is a time of joy and not mourning as with case now. We have been reduced to the peripherals of poverty inflicted by Chakwera. So sad,” he said.

Part of the blue sea

Chihana ditched the Tonse Alliance last year describing it as “board of directors with no vision.”

At the function, Chihana also announced that he is a witness of UTM leader Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima to the Tonse Alliance pact while Joyce Banda is the witness of Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to the same while reminding Malawians that the agreement was for Chakwera to run for five years then another person takes over.

Earlier he congratulated Chitipa United football outfit for the spirited performance in the TNM Super League.

“In honour of of our team, I am today releasing K1 million to Chitipa United for their classic display of football in TNM Super League and other competitions. If the referees were not biased against them, today we could have been celebrating that they are the champions of the TNM Super League. But kudos for the job well done,” said Chihana.

Chihana was accompanied by several top party stalwarts including Vice Greenwell Mwamondwe, Publicity Secretary Amatullah Annie Maluwa among others.

Chihana is on tour to some districts in the northern region, preaching his gospel of federal system, unity, inclusive economic growth, and social cohesion.