Paramount Holdings Ltd certified by Japanese Yahama Motors as legit importer & seller of YAMAHA PRODUCT for Malawi

Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) has been certified by the Japanese leading automobile manufacturer Yamaha Motors company as a sole importer, seller of Yamaha products for Malawi.

In a letter agreement between Yahama and PHL effective from November 2022 and letter was signed by Ryuji Kuwano Yamaha’s Group Manager for Africa Market Development Division and Overseas Market Development Operation Business Unit.

According to the agreement, the listed products for the Malawi market including Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, water pumps generators, spare parts and others.

WHEREAS YAMAHA MOTOR CO, LTD, who are official manufacturers of Yamaha products, having factories at 2500, Shingai, Iwata, Shizuoka, 438-8501, Japan, do hereby confirm that Paramount Holdings Limited, a private corporation having its principal place of business at P.O. BOX2736, Lilongwe, Malawi, is our officially appointed importer for the Yamaha Motorcycles, Outboard motors, Water pumps Generators, and spare parts for the territory of Malawi, under the terms and conditions of the agreement made between us and them on November 1, 2022”, reads part of agreement letter signed by Kuwano.

This means PHL is an official authorized firm for Yamaha products in Malawi.

Receiving the news, one of PHL Directors expressed gratitude for the certification saying the move symbolizes significant role the company is playing in Malawi.

“This is a good news for new year 2024. We are embrace this certification with quality service provision timely. The brand Yamaha should be riding across Malawi in a year. With the reintroduction of Yamaha by Paramount Holding Limited, the aim is to provide a much-needed efficient solution for transportation issues for the people of Malawi.

“As the official authorized importer and seller of the Yamaha product in Malawi, our goal is to remain focused on expanding market for Yamaha products and most importantly the motorcycle industry”, he said.

He adds, “Yamaha motorcycles are the cost-efficient transport solution that Malawi is looking for and we aim to expand our network to reach the whole of Malawi. With the current presence in Lilongwe at City Centre, we are opening a showroom in Blantyre to cover the southern region. Further growth in Mzuzu to explore the northern region is in the scope.

“We aim to expand our distribution network wide enough to cover the remotest part of Malawi ranging from Karonga, Nkhotakota, Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Kasungu, Dedza, Mchinji, Kasainthula, and Chikhwawa districts”.

Paramount Holdings Limited was incorporated as a limited liability company in December 2009, under the Companies Act of 1984, by the registrar of companies in the Republic of Malawi.

The company has been in operation for over 11 years and has established a comprehensive representation across Malawi.

PHL is specialized in all forms of contracting and construction management of projects, trading and hiring of the diverse range of construction plants and equipment, and supply and installation of different products and services for various industries, including medical and health equipment, information technology, and agricultural Inputs and Implements.