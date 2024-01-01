DPP Presidential Candidate Bright Msaka asks God to create easy path for Malawi’s recovery

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President responsible for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka has asked God to create easy path for Malawi’s recovery.

The Wise Man from the East Msaka, who is also one of the presidential aspirants for DPP, made the prayer in his New Year message.

“May the Lord God bless Malawians; restore and create a new path for easy recovery,” said Msaka, a member of parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency.

Msaka SC is a long serving diplomat, a former cabinet minister in different portfolios, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet for a period of nine (9) years and a lawyer by profession who was born on 4th October 1959.

He holds LLB (Hons) from University of Malawi (UNIMA)-Chancellor College, Masters of Science (MSc) in Global Management from University of Salford in the United Kingdom (UK), a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Diploma from IP3, Washington DC.

He got Conferred the Status of Senior Counsel (SC) in 2009.

He was admitted to practice as a lawyer in Malawi from 1983 and his areas of emphasis were Commercial litigation, Personal Injury liability claims, Restructuring, Insurance Claims, Libel, Civil and Criminal Litigation.