Monday, December 25, 2023
DPP presidential aspirant Bright Msaka wishes Malawians Brighter Year ahead

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Politician cum senior lawyer Bright Msaka SC, who is one of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirants, has wished Malawians a ‘successful and brighter’ 2024.

In his Christmas and New Year message to Malawians, Msaka, who is DPP Vice President for Eastern Region and a Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency said: “May the holiday season end the present year on cheerful note and make a way for a fresh and bright new year.”

Msaka SC is a long serving diplomat, a former cabinet minister in different portfolios, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet for a period of nine (9) years and a lawyer by profession who was born on 4th October 1959.

He holds LLB (Hons) from University of Malawi (UNIMA)-Chancellor College, Masters of Science (MSc) in Global Management from University of Salford in the United Kingdom(UK), a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Diploma from IP3, Washington DC.

He got Conferred the Status of Senior Counsel (SC) in 2009.

He was admitted to practice as a lawyer in Malawi from 1983 and his areas of emphasis were Commercial litigation, Personal Injury liability claims, Restructuring, Insurance Claims, Libel, Civil and Criminal Litigation.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

