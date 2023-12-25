NBM gives MBTS K80 million for blood bank fridges

Kawawa (left) and NBM Head of Corporate Banking, William Chatsala handing over the cheque to Nsamala (middle)

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has committed K80 million for the purchase of two blood bank fridges for the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) to help ease shortage of blood at Mulanje and Mangochi District Hospitals.

Speaking after handing over a cheque to MBTS on Friday, NBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Macfussy Kawawa said the Bank believes that a healthy nation is a progressive nation, therefore their contribution to the health sector helps to develop the country’s economy.

“We know that MBTS have been making efforts to reach out to hospitals that require blood for transfusions. We also know that they have been having challenges with storage and so on, and therefore when we were approached, we thought by making this donation, we are making MBTS reach out to those that would, otherwise, not be reached out to. In so doing, we are helping situations that would, otherwise, have been hopeless. I believe we will be saving lives through the equipment that will be purchased through this donation,” said Kawawa.

Kawawa further urged hospitals that are beneficiaries of such donations to desist from asking for monetary contributions from clients that require blood transfusion, as that would defeat the essence of the donations.

In her remarks, MBTS CEO, Natasha Nsamala commended NBM plc for the donation, saying it will also help to solve the transportation challenges that most hospitals experience to access blood from their main centres.

“Normally, hospitals come to us to access blood when needed. We do not take the blood to them. As for this donation, it means all the health centres under Mulanje and Mangochi will now be able to access the blood within their districts, thereby reducing the transportation cost. We, therefore, thank NBM for this huge donation this year as we will be able to keep more blood safe. Unsafe blood can be dangerous to a human being,” she said.

Nsamala also commended Malawians for developing a positive attitude towards the blood donation exercise, which has seen a very big improvement in the volumes of blood collected in 2023.