FRIEND IN NEED: Liverpool based Malawian DJ Chaz donates K0.5 million worth items to Cyclone victims

Liverpool based Malawian female Disc Jockey (DJ) Chaz Grooving, born as Charity Sayiwala, has brought the spirit of giving to a whole new level this Christmas.

On December 25, she chose to spend the day with the survivors of Cyclone Freddy, a devastating storm that wreaked havoc in the Southern region of Malawi in March 2023.

The cyclone claimed the lives of over 600 individuals and displaced millions, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

More than 2 million people were affected, and over half a million found themselves without homes, as Cyclone Freddy washed away not just structures but also the hopes and stability of those it affected.

However, amidst the aftermath, DJ Chaz Grooving decided to spread joy and hope. Sitting down with the survivors, she shared the warmth of the Christmas season, emphasizing that this period is not just about receiving but also giving.

Andrew Magombo presenting the donation to a victim on behalf of DJ Chaz

She expressed that it takes a divine heart, not necessarily immense wealth, to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

DJ Chaz Grooving’s commitment to the cause was evident, as she revealed that she had invested MK500, 000 in this project.

Her generosity provided a glimmer of light in the lives of those who had endured so much loss and hardship, showing that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can shine through.

The celebration with the Cyclone Freddy survivors became a testament to the power of compassion and the true meaning of Christmas.