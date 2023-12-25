spot_img
spot_img
6.3 C
New York
Monday, December 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

PCL donates medical equipment to BT DHO

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mangani (right) presents the items to Dr Kawalazira

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc on Thursday donated various medical equipment to the Blantyre District Health Office to help save lives during the festive period.

The items included oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oxygen regulators and nasal tubes.

Press Corporation plc Chief Executive Officer Ronald Mangani said, as a corporate citizen, PCL decided to donate the items to help hospitals to save lives.

“As we approach the year-end festive season we tend to have a lot of accidents, and lifesaving equipment comes handy and useful in this period. We thought we should help the hospitals with this equipment at a time when it is likely to be providing critical services to the country,” said Mangani.

Receiving the donation, Blantyre District Health and Social Welfare Officer Dr Gift Kawalazira thanked PCL for the donation, saying it has come at the right time.

“We are very grateful for this timely donation. It is an early Christmas gift for us. This is critical lifesaving equipment which is used on people that have breathing problems. You know that if you cannot breathe it’s actually a matter of minutes before you can die.

“So, this equipment becomes handy especially now that we are going towards the Christmas period, hospitals become busy because of accidents from different sources. We want to promise PCL that this equipment will be used for its intended purpose,” said Kawalazira.

He called on other well wishers to emulate the example set by PCL saying ‘health business is everybody’s business’.

Previous article
DPP’ presidential aspirant Dr. Kabambe sends Christmas message to Malawians
Next article
FRIEND IN NEED: Liverpool based Malawian DJ Chaz donates K0.5 million worth items to Cyclone victims
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

DPP presidential aspirant Bright Msaka wishes Malawians Brighter Year ahead

Malawi Voice - 0