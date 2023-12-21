spot_img
CFCAN’S Christ Holy Ghost College back with Holy Ghost Course

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Christ Holy Ghost College, a brainchild of Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations (CFCAN), is back with Holy Ghost Training Program.

CFCAN’S Apostle Dr. Mc Hellings Nyirongo said the program will take place in Mzuzu from December 26 to 30.

The course, according to the highly respected man of God Apostle Dr. Nyirongo, is open to anyone who needs to serve the real God

Pastors, prophets, apostles and church ministers from difference churches and ministries are invited to register for the training.

“This full time training will be starting from 8am to 10pm every day,” said Apostle Dr. Nyirongo, adding upon completion successful participants will be fully transformed and filled with Holy Ghost.

Apostle Dr. Nyirongo said, among others, the course contents will include knowing Holy Ghost, Receiving Him and working with Him.

“There will be importation of Holy Ghost and people will work the works of Jesus and doing greater than what Jesus did (John 14 v 12, Acts 8 v17),” said Nyirongo

To enroll into the program call +265997341371 or visit Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations (CFCAN) head office in Mzuzu near Macro behind Water Board.

