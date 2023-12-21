BULLDOZER CHIMWENDO SHAKES LOWER SHIRE: says Chakwera is development engineer for rapid development

Chimwendo on duty

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says delivering improved quality healthcare, education and road infrastructure are underpinning pillars of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s led government.

The minister was speaking today at Masangwe trading centre in Chikwawa South Constituency after touring various development projects that are being implemented with the help of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) including the Masangwe Health Centre.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that there is strong evidence that investing in people through health care, education and social protection are not only good for the individuals but also benefit the country’s growth and political stability.

“It is an established fact that president Chakwera vision to transform Malawi has taken shape as the country is witnessing unprecedented rapid economic transformation through construction of modern roads networks, piped and clean water, irrigation, clinics, schools among others.

Abida Mia taking her turn

“The welfare of the poor is the highest priority of president Chakwera hence he has re- introduced the Price Shock Urban Emergency Cash Transfer Programme which will target over 105, 000 households in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre and that the beneficiaries will receive K150,000 per month while all southern region districts targeting rural close to 200,000 will also receive K150,000 in effort to help them recover from cyclone Freddy effects, ” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director of the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP).

Chimwendo also said that the resumption of direct budget support from various donors is a sign that Chakwera is driving this country into the right direction.

He further encouraged the people to go for Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) which is best solution to many tertiary problems caused by climate change and shocks.

“CSA is a multi- faceted approach to help farmers and their families to have big wins after harvest during these challenging times,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Speaking earlier, Members of Parliament for Chikwawa South, Elias Karim and Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi Abida Mia hailed president Chakwera for standing in solidarity with the people of Lower Shire following the devastating floods that caused immense sufferings, loss of lives, destruction to infrastructure and properties as well as social economic losses.

The two also promised Chakwera that lower shire will give him thousands of votes during 2025 polls for him to win again with landslide.

Other people who graced the rally were the party’s regional chairperson, Peter Simbi, traditional leaders among others.