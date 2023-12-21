Written by Wiseman

North will be a deciding factor for 2025. This is a naked truth. Any party that will ignore northern region this time must forget of winning 2025. The statistics from MEC show us this theory.

These two well exposed Malawians can make a good combination on the ballot box. The name of Dr Mathew’s Mtumbuka, an accomplished engineer who has worked in various businesses as top man at international level is not new in the corporate world either is name of Dr Kwima Nthara a well known economic guru who is still working for World Bank as senior Director there.

In terms of Balancing Act, both of them can be good running mates mainly to the top candidate who is purely a politician than expert in any field. They can balance the ticket so well and the northern region “can” help that ticket so much.

DPP to win an election will need someone from North unlike MCP that can pick someone from the South and pair with Dr Lazarus Chakwera. But if worse comes to worse MCP too will go north to scramble for votes based on this theory. Hate it or love it never undermine this time around. Muzalira osati pangono.

If MCP goes north and picks the Speaker of National Assembly, Gotani Hara as running mate, and DPP picks one of the two mentioned here, then DPP will win the battle from north. Remember how APM won the election in 2014, it was because he picked SKC from the private sector, and the pair was super in the eyes of every voter. It will be wise for MCP to start thinking outside the box. MCP does not a candidate from within too to pair Chakwera. They will need a good surrogate who can spin issues as the economy is in a mess.

Not saying that Hara is not a running mate material but can she add value to Chakwera against these two big men?

UTM can not pick someone from here since their leader is already from private sector. They will need to look for a ground politician to woo support for the top candidate who has so far failed to establish his party as grass-root one.

With 50+1 to be used, this is the time north will benefit from MCP or DPP or UTM.

This is a free advice for APM, Nankhumwa, Chakwera, Chilima if one becomes the presidential candidate of their respective parties.

Next piece to come weekend!