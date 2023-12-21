NBM fulfills promise: hands over chemistry analyzer to QECH

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has handed over a chemistry analyzer to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), to help in early detection of cancer in children.

The Bank promised to buy the machine worth K91 million in October this year after being approached by the World Child Cancer, a leading international children’s charity dedicated to addressing the global

inequality in childhood cancer care.

Speaking when he handed over the high-tech equipment at QECH on Tuesday, NBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Macfussy Kawawa said the Bank committed to the cause since the health sector is one of the key pillars within the bank’s corporate social investment policy.

“We believe that contributing to the health sector helps grow a healthy populace that will turn out to be the very customers that we need to make the Bank thrive. There are a lot of areas and initiatives that require help, but the government alone can’t do it.

“This is why as a good corporate citizens, we see it as our duty to do the best we can to make the necessary corporate social investments in the health sector,” said Kawawa

Receiving the equipment on behalf of QECH, Controller of Hospital Administrative Support Services at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), Sipho Nyasulu thanked National Bank plc for the donation.

“QECH has a shortage of equipment in all areas, especially diagnostic areas like laboratory, radiology and even in theatre. We are very thankful to the National Bank of Malawi for this donation of a chemistry analyzer which will help a lot in the diagnosis of cancers in children,” said Nyasulu.

Earlier this year, the Bank also donated theatre equipment to Malawi Defense Force (MDF) worth K132 million.