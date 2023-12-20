spot_img
spot_img
-1.1 C
New York
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Teen pregnancy surge worries Blantyre DHO

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre District Health Office has expressed dismay over increasing number of teenage pregnancies and unsafe abortion related complications in the district.

Safe Motherhood coordinator for Blantyre DHO, Ellida Bvutula expressed the concern a meeting with stakeholders.

According to Bvutula, the district has recorded over 2,300 teenage pregnancies between the months of July and September this year.

She further disclosed that this year alone, post –abortion care has treated 849 young girls and women who have deliveries and abortion related complications.

She further highlighted, that according to statistics, 31 out 100,000 are dying due to maternal deaths in Blantyre district alone, while at national level the number is 439 out of 100,000.

The stakeholders meeting and networking was organised by Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) in collaboration with Nyale institute.

In his remarks, CHRR programme officer Dennis Mwafulirwa said that they called up the meeting in order to discuss the challenges young girls faces and ways of addressing them.

Previous article
Citizens reject mining in Mt Mulanje
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Citizens reject mining in Mt Mulanje

Malawi Voice - 0