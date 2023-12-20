Teen pregnancy surge worries Blantyre DHO

Blantyre District Health Office has expressed dismay over increasing number of teenage pregnancies and unsafe abortion related complications in the district.

Safe Motherhood coordinator for Blantyre DHO, Ellida Bvutula expressed the concern a meeting with stakeholders.

According to Bvutula, the district has recorded over 2,300 teenage pregnancies between the months of July and September this year.

She further disclosed that this year alone, post –abortion care has treated 849 young girls and women who have deliveries and abortion related complications.

She further highlighted, that according to statistics, 31 out 100,000 are dying due to maternal deaths in Blantyre district alone, while at national level the number is 439 out of 100,000.

The stakeholders meeting and networking was organised by Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) in collaboration with Nyale institute.

In his remarks, CHRR programme officer Dennis Mwafulirwa said that they called up the meeting in order to discuss the challenges young girls faces and ways of addressing them.