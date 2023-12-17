spot_img
spot_img
12 C
New York
Monday, December 18, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025: DPP Convention pegged at K700 million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will use about K700 million for its elective conference slated for 26-27 December in Mangochi.

Dr. George Chaponda, the chairperson for the much waited convention, disclosed the development on Sunday at PAGE House in Mangochi.

According to Dr. Chaponda, the money will come from well-wishers, contestant fees, and her own coffers.

Chaponda said presidential aspirants will have to pay K3 million, vice president K2 million, and other senior positions will pay K1 million.

He further said that about 2000 delegates drawn from their 2018 conference will be called to the conference.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.

Previous article
Chaponda to chair DPP convention
Next article
Malawi transitions Region 5 Chairmanship to Namibia
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Local company commits to protect Michiru forest

Malawi Voice - 0