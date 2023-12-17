Chaponda to chair DPP convention

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Dr. George Chaponda as the chairperson for party’s elective conference.

Chaponda, who is also party’s vice president for the south, has been named as the chairperson during a crossed door DPP’s members of parliament meeting held on Sunday in Mangochi.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Chaponda said about 2000 delegates drawn from their 2018 conference will be called to the conference.

DPP, according to a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting held on December 13, will hold an elective conference on December 26 and 27 in Mangochi.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.