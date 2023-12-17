BREAKING NEWS: Mutharika asks for forgiveness

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika has asked DPP Members of Parliament to forgive each other and move on to rescue Malawians from the current leadership.

The former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika made the call on Sunday at PAGE House in Mangochi during a meeting with DPP members of parliament.

The meeting aimed at reviewing a report of the deliberations held during the National Governing Council meeting which took place on 13th December, 2023.

Among others, the Mangochi NGC meeting agreed to conduct party’s elective conference on December 26 and 27 in Mangochi.

Mutharika, a law professor, also told NGC members that he will seek for re-election at the convention.

Mutharika will face his advisor Kondwani Nankhumwa who also declared his interest to contest on presidential post.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.