Domestic worker wins big in Zampira promotion finale

Zampira promotion draw in progress, as Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication (left) looks on

The 2023 season of Malawi’s top-flight football avenue, TNM Super League might closed the curtain two weeks ago, however the excitement still lingers as TNM has conducted the final monthly draw for the Zampira promotion.

After being crowned champions of 2023 TNM Super League, it seems joy cannot be detached from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as its Mtsiriza-based supporter, Kingsley Masoambeta emerged a final winner of a monthly prize of K2 million.

He won after correctly predicted a game between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers which ended in one all draw.

Reacting to the news of his winning, the 35-year-old domestic worker praised God for the miracle.

“It is God and only Him made it possible that I should win, it is His inspiration. I am going through many challenges financially, therefore, this is redemption,” said marveled Masoambeta.

He said that he will use the money to start business as a way of ensuring financial sustainability. Masoambeta added that he will donate football equipment that will be purchased with part of the prize money to Kanjonji Primary School in Mchinji.

The promotion which runs simultaneously with the Malawi’s elite Super League aims at creating buzz and engagement with the soccer lovers.

Throughout the promotion’s eight months period, TNM has splashed out cash and airtime prizes to soccer fans countrywide.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication said that the 2023 Zampira promotion has been a great success.

“We launched 2023 Zampira promotion in April where we brought in several exciting incentives to help soccer fans win big. We are pleased to note that through those interventions participation in the promotion has been great leading,” said Jonazi.

According to TNM, this year’s Zampira promotion has given out more than K30 million in prizes.

“We believe in creating possibilities for Malawians. Over 3,000 football fans won airtime and over 130 soccer lovers won cash prizes, through these statistics we believe that we have changed lives of many,” he said.

Comparatively, 2023 season of Zampira promotion has registered growth in revenue of more than 300 percent over 2022.

“The main objective of the promotion is to immerse supporters in the game. This year we have seen great progress which resulted in 316 percent growth in gross revenue as compared to 2022 season,” highlighted Jonazi.

In the 2023 Zampira promotion TNM has been giving out K2 million every month. Weekly the telco dished out K50, 000 each to four winners and K2000 worth of airtime to 100 people.

Apart from having predictions, the promotion also had a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers each were winning K50,000 every week.