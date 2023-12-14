Breaking News:Nankhumwa ready to compete with APM at Dec 26 convention

STATEMENT BY HONOURABLE DR. KONDWANI NANKHUMWA, MP ON DPP NATIONAL GOVERNING COUNCIL (NGC) MEETING HELD IN MANGOCHI ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023

Fellow Malawians and DPP Family,

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the DPP held a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

A number of resolutions were made at the meeting, including the proposed dates for a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Convention, being 26 and 27 December, 2023.

I am personally pleased that after persistent delays, the DPP President His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his supporters have finally acknowledged the necessity for the party to adhere to the court’s determination.

It is crucial to hold an elective convention within the prescribed 90 days to elect torchbearers for various positions going forward.

Additionally, I welcome APM and his supporters’ agreement on the importance of abiding by the party’s Constitution rather than introducing unfamiliar concepts as contained in the so-called functional review document.

I am particularly relieved that APM has openly declared his intention to stand as a presidential candidate at the National Convention. His earlier silence on this matter was highly polarizing and posed a significant threat to dividing the party.

In the same vein, I reiterate my commitment and resolve to compete against any candidate(s) vying for the position of President for DPP, including Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Now that APM has publicly engaged, I hope this marks the beginning of a healing process as we gear up for the 2025 elections.

My plea is for the party to ensure a level playing field for all presidential candidates and those contesting for other positions at the National Convention. This will firmly entrench intra-party democracy within the DPP.

I, however, wish to express my serious concerns on the prioritization in the formation of a disciplinary committee over a National Convention Committee.

I am of the firm view that establishing a Convention Committee would have been essential to manage and oversee the upcoming convention process inclusively.

Rather than focusing on this vital aspect, the NGC’s emphasis on creating a disciplinary committee raises suspicion.

There are concerns this might be deliberately crafted to impede the full participation of certain members in the process leading to the National Convention.

I wish to urge the DPP leadership to establish an all-inclusive National Convention Committee to ensure a democratic and fair elective National Convention on 26th and 27th December 2023.

Honourable Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP

LEADER OF OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT & DPP VICE PRESIDENT (SOUTH)

Issued in Lilongwe on 14 December 2023