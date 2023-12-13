Chimwendo Banda tours Mnema Health Centre, says Chakwera administration to improve health services delivery

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s administration is committed to improving health services delivering in the country for social-economic development to make meangful strides in the country.

Chimwendo was speaking this on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 after touring Mnema Health Center which has been constructed with the assistance from Government to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) in the area of Senior Chief Makanjira in Salima district.

Highlighting president Chakwera’s approach to prevent and combat diseases, Chimwendo said government realizes that holistic approach to health related matters and wellness of the humanity is key to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

“Today is a time of joy and pride for the people of this area. This health facility is a victory in our quest to combat and prevent treatable diseases as many poor Malawians will have a right to access health needs within a short distance.

“This has been the Chakwera’s dream to endeavors of having a prosperous society. The construction of this facility is clear testimony that we are heading towards a right direction of having a society free of diseases,” said Chimwendo

According to the Minister, the facility will become a medium of accessible treatment for the poor and needy mainly vulnerable and expectant women who cannot afford to a private hospital to seek medical services.

Media interview

Chimwendo also lauded the GESD for their financial and technical support towards the several projects happening in the country under his ministry.

In his remarks, Director of Public Works for the District Harris Kumwenda said the projects happening in the district are going on very well regardless of financial challenges associated with currency instability.

GESD has pumped resources to help two key projects: Mnema Maternity Wing and the upgrade of Salima community ground and construction of Kwambiri police unit including two staff houses.