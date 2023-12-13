spot_img
3.1 C
New York
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Mutharika tells Msonda to go back to Joyce Banda’s PP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A visibly angry Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika has told Kenneth Msonda to respect party’s leadership or go back to Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party (PP).

Mutharika, a well-trained lawyer, told Msonda during DPP’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

He said Msonda, who joined DPP from the former governing PP, has been disrespecting party’s leadership.

“You Msonda has been very inciting to me. Remember you are not a member of this party. You came from PP.

You were not there when Joyce Banda was teargassing us. This stupidity must stop or you can go back to PP,” said a visibly angry Mutharika  

According to Mutharika, he finds it hard that a person can sue his party 14 times; adding the party has lost a lot of money paying lawyers to defend cases brought to court by its own members.

DPP’s Msonda, Jappie Mhango, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jean Kalilani, Hetherwick Ntaba, Charles Mchacha and Everton Chimulirenji were among the 45 delegates at the NGC meeting. .

BREAKING NEWS: Khoti lakana pempho la Mai Grezelder Jeffrey loletsa NGC mawa ku Mangochi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

