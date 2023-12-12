All for set APM camp’s NGC tomorrow at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi

All is set for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika’s camp National Governing Council (NGC) Meeting tomorrow on Wednesday at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Professor Mutharika, a lawyer by profession, will chair the meeting on his capacity as DPP president and leader for the camp.

Among others, the delegates at the meeting are expected to set date for party’s elective conference and endorse Mutharika as DPP’s presidential candidate for the 2025 presidential elections.

On December 5, embattled DPP’s Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey, hosted an NGC meeting at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, which party’s president Mutharika did not attend.

At the conference, which was branded ‘illegal’ by Mutharika camp, agree to hold an elective conference this week, but the party has obtained a court order blocking the arrangement.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.