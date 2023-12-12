Local NGO Bethel ReachOut donate to the elderly in Kasungu

From left Mr Bitoni Diyere, Mr Chimbalame Newa, Mr Lameck and Mr Mulalo after receiving their gifts

A local non-governmental religious organization Bethel ReachOut and Healing Ministries has donated various items to more than 80 elderly people at Mdoni in Sub Traditional Authority Mdunga in Kasungu as part of its Christmas cheer programme.

The donations were made possible by United States based philanthropist Emmanuel Mwandama and included wrappers, sugar, soap, salt, maize flour and the elderly were also provided with food and drinks to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking at the event, Founder of Bethel ReachOut and Healing Ministries Rex Tipoti Mbewe, who is also the father of Mwandama, acknowledged the need to keep supporting the elderly as roots for wisdom, culture, and development.

“We would also like to announce that our organization will be supporting over 10 elder persons per month with maize flour and soap until the harvest season. We want to respect these people by giving back to them since most of them are sleeping on mangoes only or staying days without eating, as they have no food and no one to help them,” said Mbewe.

Mwandama said he decided to support the elderly through the organization, looking at how older people are struggling with hunger, rising cost of living, and lack of support.

“Through Bethel ReachOut and Healing Ministries we are going to support more older people including those living with disabilities in order to ease the burden they face,” said Mwandama.