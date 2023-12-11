Malawi Human Rights Activist Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo Denied Bail

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has today refused to grant bail to human rights activist Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo.

Kalindo is accused of inciting violence during the November 30, 2023 demonstrations against the devaluation of the kwacha in Mangochi.

He was this morning formally charged following his recent arrest on December 8 in Zomba, immediately after he was granted bail on similar charges.

Kalindo has since denied the fresh charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande has, therefore, reserved his ruling on bail application to 15 December 2023 when the state is also expected to start parading witnesses in the case.

State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Loyd Kachosa, argued that if Kalindo was to be given bail, he would interfere with witnesses.